Carmel Unified High School District to decide on installing stadium lights at Carmel High School

CARMEL, Calif, (KION-TV): A highly anticipated decision will be made on Tuesday evening on whether or not to install stadium lights at Carmel High School Stadium.

The Carmel Unified High School District has called a special meeting at Carmel Middle School Gymnasium to approve this project that is years in the making.

According to the school district, The project would also include new LED light fixtures for the swimming pool, additional parking near the stadium, a pedestrian walkway, and the stadium lights.

Opponents against the project argue that adding stadium lights would increase rush hour traffic on Highway 1. They also said the lights would create light pollution.

The project would remove the tennis courts for additional parking spaces.

Supporters of the project believe that this project is long overdue. The football team would play more night games instead of having to play on Saturdays. School officials would also say there would be less of a time crunch regarding scheduling practices.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.