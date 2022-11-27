Salinas teacher honored as 49ers Teacher of the Game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Salinas Elementary School teacher was honored for her work in the classroom during the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints Game on Sunday afternoon.

Natividad Elementary School teacher Alyse Herrera was named the 49ers Teacher of The Game presented by Chevron at halftime. She was presented a personalized 49ers jersey for her work in the community and in the classroom.

Herrera has been a teacher for five years. She says that her father inspired her passion for education.

Herrera's dad worked in the fields and was the first to go to college. Her father later became a teacher and retired as a superintendent.

Seeing her father's example, she wanted to be an shinning light for the commuinty.

As for the advice that Herrera shares with her students.

"There will always be people who will try to stop you," Herrera said. "Your job is to prove them wrong."