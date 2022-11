SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): SPCA Monterey County held their Black Friday adoption event.

Adopters got to pick their price on all adoptable animals at the shelter.

The adoptions include the pet's surgery, permanent microchip identification, vaccinations and a health evaluation.

We have more info on tonight's newscasts. If you are looking to adopt a pet then please click on the SPCA's website right here.