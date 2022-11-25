Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night near the intersection of San Felipe Road and Santa Ana Road.

Officers said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m.. Officers said the shooting took place following an argument. Officers said an unknown subject in a white SUV fired a gun four times in the direction of a subject that was on foot in the area.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting. If anyone has any more information regarding this shooting you are asked to call Hollister Police.