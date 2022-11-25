Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 10:04 AM

Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting

Hollister Police

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night near the intersection of San Felipe Road and Santa Ana Road.

Officers said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m.. Officers said the shooting took place following an argument. Officers said an unknown subject in a white SUV fired a gun four times in the direction of a subject that was on foot in the area.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting. If anyone has any more information regarding this shooting you are asked to call Hollister Police.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content