SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast and shoppers were waiting in line for the latest deals.

Shoppers in Salinas were lined up at Walmart on North Davis Road and Target on North Main Street. Walmart had an estimated 70 people in line while Target had an estimated 50 people in line.

One local shopper was excited to stand in line in anticipation to get the Black Friday deals.

"It is great to see stores bring back traditional black Friday shopping back," Laura Dowdy said. "My kids and I would usually do this together but all of them have moved and work elsewhere."

Dowdy only wishes that there could have been more ads in the newspaper.

"I did not get to see ads in the paper this year so I missed that," Dowdy said.