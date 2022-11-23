Holiday Events to check out on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): The holiday season has arrived and there will be plenty of events to check out on the Central Coast.

This list will be constantly updated throughout the months of November and December. If you have any of your favorite holiday events that we have not covered then feel free to reach out to us on social media.

Here is the list of events for all of the family to enjoy.

MONTEREY COUNTY

2022 Holiday Parade of Lights: One of the most festive events has returned to Oldtown Salinas on Sunday Nov. 27. The parade will start at 6 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. The parade will start on South Main and Acacia Streets and will travel towards Oldtown Salinas.

There will be marching bands, floats, special guests and Santa Claus will close out the parade.

Streets of Bethlehem: Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Streets of Bethlehem is an event for the family to enjoy. The event is a moving play that shares the true meaning of Christmas. There is a live re-creation of a tiny village that you would have seen in Bethlehem. There will be animals, workshops and a reenactment of the night Jesus was born. The event takes place from Dec. 1 to Dec 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Salinas. The event is free to attend but the Church asks kindly for your donations. For more information click here.

Ice Skating by The Bay: Families can celebrate the holidays by skating near the Monterey Bay. The ice skating will take place in Custom House Plaza behind the Portola Hotel & Spa. The first day families can go out skating will be on Friday Nov. 25. The rink will be open until New Year's Day.

For more information on hours and and admission click here.

Colton Hall Tree Lighting Ceremony: The lawn in front of Colton Hall will be packed with families as they will see the Tree being lit up with Christmas lights. The ceremony takes place on Friday Dec. 2 from 5 to 6 p.m.

San Benito County

Hollister Lights on Celebration: The City of Hollister will be having their Lights on Celebration that takes place in Downtown Hollister. The event kicks off from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be live entertainment,

15th Annual San Juan Bautista Holiday of Lights Parade: The streets of San Juan Bautista will be filled on Saturday Dec. 3. There will be marching bands, horses and holiday floats. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and will run until 8:30 p.m. There will be live entertainment, Dec-A-Tree contest, and a holiday car display. For more information click here.

Santa Cruz County

Boardwalk Winter Wonderland: The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk will have a Winter Wonderland from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day. Families will be able to take photos with Santa and get their holiday shopping done. There will also be select Boardwalk Rides that will be open for the public to ride. For more information and park hours visit here.

Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds: Holiday Lights: The Holiday Lights Event takes place starting on Friday November 25. It is a half mile drive through experience at the Fairgrounds in Watsonville. There will be Giant Christmas trees decorated with lights and lighted tunnels.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit here.

Santa Cruz Holiday Parade: The parade has returned to the streets in Santa Cruz. There will be floats, marching bands and Santa Claus. The parade will happen rain or shine in Downtown Santa Cruz starting at 10 a.m.

Santa Cruz Harbor: Lighted Boat Parade: There will be a Lighted Boat Parade in Santa Cruz Harbor on Saturday Dec. 3. There will be 50 decorated power and sailboats throughout the harbor. There will be food and drinks being sold throughout the harbor.