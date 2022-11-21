Marina PD Commander going to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): Marina Police commander Eddie Anderson confirmed with KION that he will be following Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a chief deputy.

Anderson has been with Marina Police since 1997. He shared with KION that leaving Marina Police was one of the hardest decisions he has had to make in his career. But he is excited to work at the Sheriff's Office.

"I look forward to continue working with Sheriff-Elect Nieto," Anderson said. "I am excited to work for the Sheriff's Office since I know a lot of people who work there."