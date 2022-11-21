Deadly stabbing in Santa Cruz leaves one man dead

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz Police shared with KION that one man is dead after a stabbing took place on Cedar and Church Streets early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:10 a.m. for a report of a fight. Officers located the male victim on the ground and determined he sustained at least one stab wound.

Paramedics began life-saving efforts but the victim did pass away from his injuries at Dominican Hospital.

Officers secured the scene and later turned it over to detectives. Detectives believe that the suspect and victim might have known each other which led to a verbal altercation.

Detectives said that altercation led to a fight where the victim sustained a stab wound to his mid-torso.

The suspect is being described as a white male adult, 30-40 years of age, 6’4”, and approximately 220

lbs. Detectives said the suspect was seen leaving the area on foot wearing a gray pullover sweater, blue jeans, red beanie and grey athletic shoes.

If you have more information please call Santa Cruz Police.