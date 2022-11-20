Skip to Content
Seaside Police gives plaque to investigator who helped solved Anne Pham cold case murder

From L-R: Monterey Police Chief Dave Hober with Bill Clark and Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday afternoon, Seaside PD awarded a plaque to investigator Bill Clark who was part of the team that helped solved the 1982 cold case murder of 5-year-old Anne Pham.

The ceremony was held at Seaside City Hall where Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges and Monterey Police Chief Dave Hober handed out the plaque to Clark.

Seaside Police said Clark worked closely with CeCe Moore who is a investigative genetic genealogist to help arrest 70-year-old Robert John Lanoue who is charged with the murder of Anne Pham.

Clark is a retired assistant police chief with Monterey Police Department. He is now working for the Monterey County District Attorney's Office as an investigator.

Lanoue is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 13, 2022.

