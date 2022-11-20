One person dies in head-on crash near Felton

FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON NOV. 21, 2022 AT 1:39 PM: CHP Santa Cruz said that a 55-year old man from Santa Cruz died in a head-on crash that occurred on Sunday night in Felton.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:28 p.m. Officers said that a 2019 Lexus RX350 was driving westbound on Mount Hermon Road and Covenant Lane when it crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2007 Volkswagen Beetle.

The driver of the Beetle, Dale Erskine was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lexus, 64-year-old Menette Schults of Felton sustained major injuries and was transferred to a trauma center in Santa Clara County.

Officers believe that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash and it is still under investigation.

Original Story

One person is dead and another injured after a violent head-on crash near Felton on Sunday.

Felton Fire Protection District confirmed via social media that they responded to the crash that happened near Mount Hermon Road and Covenant Lane.

CHP-Santa Cruz had closures set up as fire and AMR attempted to save the lives of two people in the cars involved in the crash.

One person died at the scene while another was taken to an out of county trauma center.

The road is back open as of early Monday morning. The CHP has not identified the vehicles in the crash or the people who were killed.

Identifying information of people who died is held until families are notified of their passing.