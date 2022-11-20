Car crash leads to road closures at Mount Hermon Road

FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz confirmed to KION that Mount Hermon Road and Graham Hill Road is closed due to a car crash that occurred on Sunday night

CHP also said that Mount Hermon Road and Covenant Lane are also closed as officers are investigating the scene. It is unknown when the roads will reopen.

CHP could not say if anyone was hurt in the accident as the crash or how many vehicles were involved in the crash as it is still under investigation.