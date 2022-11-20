Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 5:57 PM
Published 5:53 PM

Car crash leads to road closures at Mount Hermon Road

Google

FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz confirmed to KION that Mount Hermon Road and Graham Hill Road is closed due to a car crash that occurred on Sunday night

CHP also said that Mount Hermon Road and Covenant Lane are also closed as officers are investigating the scene. It is unknown when the roads will reopen.

CHP could not say if anyone was hurt in the accident as the crash or how many vehicles were involved in the crash as it is still under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
santa cruz county
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content