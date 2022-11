Officers said Diaz had possession of cocaine and unregistered firearm on him. Diaz was on felony probation. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on numerous charges.

Diego Diaz was arrested after the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant at his residence.

