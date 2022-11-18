Monterey County Sheriff’s Office arrests unregistered sex offender

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV): The Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrested 56-year-old Brent Van Foresee of Soledad after deputies found out he failed to register as a sex offender on Friday afternoon

The Sheriff Office's Investigations Division said they were made aware that Van Foresee who registered as a transient but was living in Soledad.

Deputies said he was living on the 900 block of Las Flores Street. The Sheriff's Office's Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (S.A.F.E) Team and deputies went to the address and served a search warrant.

When deputies got to the residence, Van Foresee initially try to flee from deputies but was arrested without incident. Investigators searched the residence and found evidence that Van Foresee was living at the residence.

Van Foresee was booked into the Monterey County Jail on charges of failing to register as a sex offender and providing false information during sex offender registration. His bail was set at $10,000.