Monterey Bay F.C. extends Sam Gleadle to a two-year deal.

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): The offseason frenzy continues for Monterey Bay F.C. as they resigned forward Sam Gleadle to a two-year contract on Friday morning.

Gleadle was an offensive catalyst for the Crisp and Kelp. He played all over the field for the Union as he started the season as a fullback on the backline and an outside midfielder. He also made appearances on the wing before staying as a forward.

Gleadle scored eight goals and had three assists last season. Versatility was important for Head Coach and Sporting Director Frank Yallop to have on the team. Yallop said that Gleadle exemplifies that to a tee.

“Sam had a great second half of the season scoring eight goals in a short space of time," Yallop said. "He can play four or five different positions and he looks at home in all of them."

Gleadle also added 18 interceptions, 17 tackles, 10 clearances and four blocks defensively. The Chichester, England native has found a second home on the Central Coast and is excited to return to the Union.

“I am very excited to be returning to this club and city," Gleadle said. "Let’s continue to

hold ourselves to high standards and achieve big things together.”