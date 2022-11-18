Holiday Lights returns to the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- If you're looking for something fun to do in the Santa Cruz County area for the holidays, check out the Holiday Lights drive-thru tour at the fairgrounds.

Beginning November 25, Holiday Lights will shine brightly over at the fairgrounds every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This will last until Christmas Day, December 25th.

Tickets range from $20 to $40 with hour-long slots available starting at 5:30 pm on those nights.

Only one ticket is allowed per vehicle and the amount of people in the car cannot exceed the amount of seatbelts available.

Sitting outside or on top of the car traveling through the drive-thru is not allowed.

And if you'd rather be on foot there are two days for that! December 2nd and 3rd are the special walk-thru days with a holiday themed fair scheduled.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here