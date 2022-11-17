Salinas Police arrested four men involved in Greenfield carjacking

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police told KION that four Greenfield men involved in a Greenfield carjacking were arrested in Salinas on Wednesday night.

20-year-old Oswaldo Galindo, 19-year-old Jacinto Diaz, 21-year-old Omar Martinez and younger brother 19-year-old Ivan Martinez were all booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges of carjacking, brandishing a firearm and conspiracy.

Greenfield Police said they received the report around 8 p.m. when a male victim called 911 saying he had been carjacked. The alleged carjacking took place at the Fastrip Gas Station on the 100 block of El Camino Real in Greenfield.

Officers said the victim was seated in his car when two males approached the victim with a firearm. The suspects stole the vehicle and drove away.

Greenfield PD alerted local law enforcement agencies with the stolen vehicle information.

Around 10:30 p.m., a Salinas police officer spotted the vehicle which led to a brief vehicle and foot pursuit. All four suspects were arrested in Salinas. Police said Galindo was in the driver's seat, Diaz was in the passenger seat and both Martinez brothers were in the rear seats.

Salinas PD says they recovered a firearm and some of the victim's property.