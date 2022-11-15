Cabrillo College will be getting a new name

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV): The Cabrillo College Board of Trustees voted 6-1 to change the name of the school during Monday night's board meeting.

The college created the Board Name Exploration Subcommittee in 2020 to explore the possibility of changing the school's name.

Cabrillo College is named after Spanish explorer Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo. Historians say Cabrillo's legacy is tied to genocide and conquering native and indigenous people throughout the California Coast.

"We conducted rigorous outreach to ensure all voices, demographics and perspectives had an

opportunity to receive the information and voice an opinion, and prioritized historically underrepresented

and emerging student populations," Christina Cuevas, Board Name Exploration Subcommittee

Chair.

In September 2024, The subcommittee created a Name Exploration Advisory Task Force to get community input and also develop commuinty education.

The task force presented a 60 page report to the Board of Trustees at Monday's meeting. Donna Ziel who is the chairwoman of the Board of Trustees said that it was time to change the name of the college based on the report.

“As stated in the report, the harm caused by colonial expansion is real and it is a harm that represents transgenerational trauma to this day," Ziel said. "As many people pointed out during the community dialogues, now that we know the name Cabrillo does continuing harm to members of the College’s public, we have a responsibility to correct that harm.”

The college said that the Committee that the new name should either be rooted in Cabrillo’s values, or rooted in a geographic touchstone

The Board of Trustees will look to select a new name for the college by Aug. 2023. The college said that the new name of the college is not expected to take place until the start of the 2024-25 fiscal year which would start on July 1, 2024.

If the community wants to read the report then click here.