Monterey Bay Half Marathon makes its return from a three-year hiatus

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): The sun was shining down on the Monterey Bay on Sunday morning for good reason.

After three years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Monterey Bay Half Marathon returned to Monterey and Pacific Grove. The race has only ran once in a five year span. In 2018, the event was canceled due to air quality concerns caused by wildfires throughout Northern California.

Race organizers said that 8,300 runners registered for the event. Runners start near Lake El Estero and weaves through Cannery Row and Downtown Pacific Grove before finishing . They crossed the finished line at Custom House Plaza in Monterey where they received a finish medallion.

There was a total prize purse over $30,000 that included a gender equalizer bonus. Race organizers told KION that the first three male or female runners to cross the finish line received a bonus of 3,000, $1,500, and $500.

Joyline Chemutai of Kenya won the Women's Half Marathon with a time of 01:10:57. She ran away from the pack at the first mile mark and never looked back. Finishing right behind her was fellow countrywoman Caren Maiyo with a time of 01:12:33 and two-time Olympian Diane Nukuri finished in third with 01:13:08

Chemutai was overcome with emotion after she crossed the finish line. It was her first marathon she has competed in the United States.

"I am happy that I won the race today," Chemutai said. "I ran a pretty good pace out there."

In the men's division, David Bett of Kenya made history as he broke the men's record time with a 01:02:13. The record was set in 2006 by Ian Dobson who ran it in 01:02:32. Broomfield, Colo native Parker Stinson finished in second with a time of 01:02:57 and Shadrack Keter of Kenya was right behind Stinson with a time of 01:02:59.

Bett knew he beat the course record once he crossed the finish line.

"I am very happy," Bett said. "It felt good winning the race but also breaking the course record and getting the bonus."

For some runners who were competing on Sunday, they were just happy to see the event back on the calendar.

Pacific Grove resident Adam Roach is no stranger to competing in local marathons. Roach is a five-time champion of the Big Sur International Marathon and finished third in this year's event.

Roach said there is a drastic difference between a full and half marathon. He says a lot more runners who love to run participate in the half marathon in November.

"You see a lot of people who are getting into running and it is a good thing to build up to," Roach said. "I love running in downtown Monterey and there is so much commuinty support on the course."

Roach finished in 26th place but he said it is always nice running the same course he runs when he trains.

"I know so many people who are running and it is nice to run on the same course that I run on everyday."

Race organizers said that nearly 5,000 runners completed the Half Marathon on Sunday.