Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance raises record sum for charity

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV): The organizers of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance announced on Wednesday afternoon that the event raised $2.8 million, and proceeds will be donated to charities throughout the Central Coast.

Pebble Beach Company CEO David Stivers announced during their charity luncheon. Stivers also mentioned the event had raised more than $35 million since the event started in 1950.

"The Pebble Beach Concours often sets the bar for excellence in the collector car world," Stivers said. "But the event also has a long history of charitable giving, and today we celebrate that legacy."

Concours Chairman Sandra Button shared that the record sum of money raised was a collaborative effort between event organizers, Concours entrants, and volunteers.

“More car people were able to join us this year, particularly those from overseas, and I think many people wanted to express their gratitude for the ability to gather here," Button said. "People in this area wanted to express their appreciation for all that these car people and this event bring to the local community.”

Organizers said that Concours funds get distributed to more than 90 local non-profit organizations. The event will celebrate its diamond anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.