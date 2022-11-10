Monterey Bay F.C. gives Antony Siaha to a two year contract extension

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): There will be plenty of bagels for everyone as goalkeeper Antony Siaha signed a two-year contract extension to stay with Monterey Bay F.C.

Siaha, 24, signed with the team last May. He instantly became a fan favorite when he took over as the starting goalkeeper in July. Siaha earned his first professional shutout against Orange County SC in a 2-0 victory for the Union.

He started in the final 17 matches for the Union where he went 8-6-3 record between the pipes. Siaha went on to record clean sheets in each of the following four matches as well, a stretch that lasted into August, bringing the club’s shutout streak to five full consecutive matches and 558 minutes in total, the ninth highest streak in USL Championship history and third all-time for an expansion club.

He tied for eighth in the league with eight clean sheets. He was part of the USL Championship Team of the Week three times this season.

Head Coach and Sporting Director Frank Yallop was ecstatic to keep Siaha with the Crisp and Kelp for the next couple of seasons.

"I am really happy that he is going to be with us for the next couple of years," Yallop said. "It’s important to have continuity, I am very excited for the future.”

Siaha is ready to go for the 2023 campaign and hoping to get the Union into the postseason next year.

"I am already looking forward to making the playoffs," Siaha said. "I’m very excited to get back out there and play in front of our amazing fans at Cardinale Stadium."