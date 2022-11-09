Skip to Content
today at 4:04 PM
Published 4:00 PM

Monterey Police makes weapons arrest

Monterey Police

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey Police announced on Tuesday evening that they arrested 53-year-old Frank Gonzales on gun possession and possession of narcotics for sale charges.

The arrest occurred on Oct. 21 after officers served a search warrant for Gonzales's arrest. Monterey and Seaside Police located Gonzales at the Walgreens on Fremont Boulevard.

PHOTO OF FRANK GONZALES, COURTSEY OF MONTEREY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.

Officers said Gonzales committed several penal code violations including having ammunition on him, possession of stolen property and possession of a dangerous firework.

Gonzales was booked into the Monterey County Jail and his bail was set at $50,000.

