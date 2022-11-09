Local Santa Cruz Teenage Artist designs Voting Stickers in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): If you voted in Santa Cruz County, you might have noticed a local artist designing the artwork of the voter guide.

Landon Fernald, 16, has a passion for drawings and designs since he was a child. He never thought he would see his artwork being used for a monumental event.

“I was really surprised with the results that it made it onto the ballot," Fernald said.

Fernald cannot vote for another two years but he felt good that he could participate in the election process in a different way.

“Its fun to get into that zone and see and understand what everyone is doing and the importance of it. It’s really important to vote and I’d love to do it when I’m able to," Fernald said.

His mother Patrice has seen her son develop a love for art since he was a toddler.

“Well it pretty much started when he was I would say 2 and a half," Patrice said. "He drew his very first 3D box and turned it into a train. He was into Thomas the Train.”

Landon has reached out to a couple of colleges to get more information about their arts programs. His ultimate goal is to attend San Jose State University.

“I’d love to attend a college where I can major on that specific subject of 3D animation," Landon said. "Then from there, possibly get into the career paths of 3D animation like the movie area.”