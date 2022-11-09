Gilroy man accused of shooting his partner arrested in Salinas

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV): Gilroy Police said that 40-year-old Pedro Martinez-Guerrero who is accused of a domestic violence-related shooting on Nov. 3 was arrested in Salinas on Monday night.

Undercover Gilroy PD officers located Martinez-Guerrero in the area of Griffin Street and Rianda Street in Salinas. Salinas Police assisted with the arrest of Martinez-Guerrero and was taken into custody without incident.

The incident took place on Nov. 3 after Gilroy Police responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive. Officers arrived to the scene to an infant child was present and the female victim was also found with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Gilroy Police said the victim is expected to survive.

Martinez-Guerrero was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on attempted murder and conditions likely to produce great bodily harm or death to a child and other firearm-related charges.