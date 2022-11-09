Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 1:09 PM

Broken gas line causes traffic headache on Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville

Watsonville Police

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville Police said traffic is being impacted on Freedom Boulevard after a gas line was severed near the KFC restaurant on Wednesday afternoon.

Watsonville Fire is at the scene and determined there is no immediate danger to residents or businesses in the area. Northbound Freedom Boulevard is closed with PG&E working on repairing the gas line at the scene.

There is no estimated timeline for the street to reopen.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content