Broken gas line causes traffic headache on Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville Police said traffic is being impacted on Freedom Boulevard after a gas line was severed near the KFC restaurant on Wednesday afternoon.

Watsonville Fire is at the scene and determined there is no immediate danger to residents or businesses in the area. Northbound Freedom Boulevard is closed with PG&E working on repairing the gas line at the scene.

There is no estimated timeline for the street to reopen.