Hazel Hawkins Hospital authorizes bankruptcy filing

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hazel Hawkins Hospital confirmed to KION that the San Benito Health Care District Board of Directors approved a resolution to declare a fiscal emergency.

The district which oversees the hospital declared a Chapter 9 bankruptcy petition during a special meeting on Nov. 4.

The district said that a bankruptcy filing would allow the health care district to restructure its finances.

District officials said that record inflation, diminishing reimbursements and COVID-19 recovery.

The hospital said they are in active negotiations with the district's creditors. They are not expecting to cut services or staff members for the time being.