Watsonville Police makes DUI arrest courtesy of good samaritans

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday night, Watsonville Police arrested 57-year-old Angel Zuniga on DUI and hit and run charges thanks to local neighbors.

Officers said Zuniga was driving a Dodge pickup truck as it crashed into eight parked vehicles in the area of Tuttle and Tharp Avenues. According to police, nobody was inside those parked vehicles.

Zuniga left the area but neighbors in the area recognized him and turned him over to police.