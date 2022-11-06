CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE Nov. 7, 2022, at 11:34 a.m.- The San Benito County Sherrif's office said a CAL FIRE BEU firefighter died on his way home from work near King City Sunday.

Kaci Adams, 24, was stationed at the Bear Valley Station, said the sheriff's office. Since he was on his way home from work, it is considered a line-of-duty death.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHP Monterey that a male victim died in a single-vehicle crash on Lewis Creek Road and southbound Highway 25 on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at 10:50 a.m. when they saw a grey Nissan Versa crash through a barbed wire fence. The male driver was airlifted to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

CHP believes the driver had a hard time turning onto Southbound Highway 25, which led the car to go airborne and into a barbed wire fence.

The male driver was the only person inside the vehicle, according to officers.