Watsonville hosting inaugural Day of the Dead Celebration

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): The City of Watsonville will be having their inaugural Day of the Dead celebration on Tuesday night.

The event will be held at Gene Hoularis and Waldo Rodriguez Youth Center on 30 Maple Ave. It will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dia De Los Muertos honors the memoires of those family members we have lost. Traditions that are a part of the holiday include honoring the deceased using calaveras and marigold flowers.

Families decorate home altars with favorite foods and beverages put on the altars next to the photos.

Families also bake and share pan de muerto which is only made for this holiday.

There will be plenty of activities to do including beautiful altars, face painting and live performance by Grupo Folklorico Raíces Mestizas.