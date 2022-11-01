Three suspects arrested in North Main attempted homicide shooting identified

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON NOV. 2, 2022 AT 1:31 PM: Salinas Police has identified the three suspects arrested Tuesday for alleged involvement in an attempted homicide shooting on North Main Street.

Salinas Police arrested Victor Rosas, 27, Cesar Munguia, 24, and Gabriel Lopez, 27, near Rancho San Juan High School. All three have been arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail in relation to the attempted murder of a 41-year-old victim.

Cesar Munguia, 24. Gabriel Lope, 27. Victor Rosas, 27.

The charges for all three includes attempted murder, conspiracy and gang charges, according to police.

UPDATE ON NOV. 1, 2022 AT 5:19 PM: Salinas Police have arrested three suspects near Rancho San Juan High School in relation to the North Main shooting.

Anyone with information, in this case, is encouraged to call Detective Zamora at (831)758-7148.

Police at the scene said the suspects were arrested around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was shot once and transported to Natividad Medical Center.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Fish and Chips restaurant on the 2000 block of North Main Street.

Original Story

Salinas Police shared with KION that one victim was taken to Natividad Hospital after a shooting took place on the 2000 block of North Main St.

The suspect fled on foot and got into a vehicle. Rancho San Juan High School was placed on lockdown due to the shooting for about 10 minutes.

Salinas Union School District said the lockdown for Rancho San Juan High School has been lifted.

This is an ongoing story...