Salinas Adult School lifts lockdown due to police activity

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV): Salinas Union High School District shared with KION that the Salinas Adult School has lifted the lockdown of their campus after they got a report of shots fired near the campus.

The district said the police activity was off campus and nobody was injured on campus.

CHP said that someone at the school heard shots being fired. Salinas Police has cleared all of the buildings. Officers believe that this incident is not related to the shooting on North Main Street. No suspects have been found so far.

This is an ongoing story..