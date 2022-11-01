Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
November 1, 2022 5:05 PM
Published 5:03 PM

Salinas Adult School lifts lockdown due to police activity

Ricardo Tovar KION

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV): Salinas Union High School District shared with KION that the Salinas Adult School has lifted the lockdown of their campus after they got a report of shots fired near the campus.

The district said the police activity was off campus and nobody was injured on campus.

CHP said that someone at the school heard shots being fired. Salinas Police has cleared all of the buildings. Officers believe that this incident is not related to the shooting on North Main Street. No suspects have been found so far.

This is an ongoing story..

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content