November 1, 2022 6:13 PM
Published 5:55 PM

Alvarez High School lifts lockdown after active incident at the school

Ricardo Tovar KION

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON NOV. 1, 2022 AT 6:09 PM: Monterey County Sheriff's Office told KION that they have lifted the lockdown at Alvarez High School. Nobody at the school was hurt or injured.

Original Story

Our reporter at the scene has said that Alvarez High School is on lockdown due to an active situation at the school.

We are trying to get more information from Salinas Police and the Salinas Union High School District.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

