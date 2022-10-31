Santa Cruz High School lifts shelter-in-place, juvenile who made the threat is in custody

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON OCT. 31, 2022 AT 1:06 PM: Santa Cruz Police said that they have arrested a male juvenile who was responsible for the social media threat made against Santa Cruz High School on Monday morning.

Police said that the threat was not credible to any Santa Cruz City Schools. Police said the arrest is not related to the false report of an active shooter that was made last Thursday.

The juvenile does live in Santa Cruz County but does not attend Santa Cruz High School. Police said that the case has been forwarded to the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's office.

UPDATE ON OCT. 31, 2022 AT 11:55 AM: Santa Cruz High School confirmed to KION and they have lifted the shelter-in-place.

The school did say Santa Cruz Police located the induvial who made the threat and they are in custody. The person was arrested was not a student at the school or in the Santa Cruz City School District.

Santa Cruz High School Principal Michelle Poirier said the school was put in a shelter-in-place after they received a threat via Instagram on Saturday morning.

"The shelter-in-place was put in as of abundance of caution," Poirier said. "Teachers continued to teach and shades are drawn."

Parents were notified by phone calls, text messages and email.

ORGINAL STORY

Santa Cruz High School is currently under a shelter-in-place, according to the school.

They received a threat via Instagram, and police are investigating the threat. KION was not told what the threat was.

Nobody has been hurt, and staff is unsure when police will lift the shelter-in-place.

The school sent out the following statement:

"SCHS is currently in a shelter is place. The high school instagram received a threat on Saturday morning that was to be carried out today. The SCPD is working to identify the person. We are imposing this shelter in place in an abundance of caution; we believe, but cannot be certain, that it is not real, but was inspired by our incident of last Thursday. We will update you soon."

This is is a developing story.