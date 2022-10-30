20-year-old man killed in Greenfield shooting, Greenfield gang member arrested on murder charges

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON OCT. 30 AT 11:04 AM: A Greenfield gang member was arrested on Saturday night on murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed Ramiro Silva Martin, 20, earlier on Saturday morning.

20 year-old Jamie Cerna was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Officers located Silva Martin on the 50th block of Fourth Street as he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Silva Martin was transported to a local hospital but died shortly after arriving to the hospital.

Soledad PD and South Monterey County Task Force detectives were called in and assisted Greenfield PD with the investigation.

After investigators collected evidence which included looking at residential home security cameras and talking witnesses, a suspect was identified.

Cerna was found at Mee Memorial Hospital in King City with a stab wound to the leg and taken into custody.

JAMIE CERNA, COURTSEY OF MONTEREY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Greenfield Police shared that witnesses at the scene saw Cerna suffering from a stab wound and connected other evidence to determine Cerna was the suspect.

Investigators continued their investigation which led them to Cerna's residence on the 50 block of Moreno Street.

Investigators located a 9mm semiautomatic firearm in the residence which they believe was the murder weapon along with ammunition and a loaded extended magazine.

Investigators also concluded that Cerna was a Norteno gang member from Greenfield and it appears to be gang-related.

Greenfield Police is asking for any additional witnesses who have information on the shooting to contact the department.

ORIGNAL STORY

Greenfield Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the city around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 50 block of Fourth Street where they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time and we are working on getting more information