One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Aptos

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz said a male victim has died after getting hit by a silver Honda CRV on the Southbound Highway 1 and Freedom Boulevard onramp.

CHP said the crash occurred around 6:20 in the morning. The female driver of the CRV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Caltrans closed the second lane on Southbound Highway 1 at Freedom Blvd. CHP did say that the on-ramp is open.