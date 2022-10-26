Skip to Content
Thieves steal phones and computers from Apple Store in Monterey

Monterey Police Department

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey Police confirmed with KION that a group of thieves stole merchandise from the Apple store at the Del Monte Shopping Center last Friday afternoon.

According to police, three men stole an estimated $60,000 in phones and computers from the store. The three men left the store and got inside a white Chevy Malibu with a get away driver inside the car.

Monterey Police chased the vehicle but called off the pursuit due to the vehicle reaching high speeds. Marina Police also chased the vehicle but called off the chase due to the vehicle reaching high speeds.

Monterey Police said that the license plate on the Malibu was stolen.

