KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): It was announced on Wednesday morning that the King City Council came to an agreement with First Tee Monterey County to operate King City Golf Course.

The agreement took place on Oct. 11. First Tee is dedicated to providing youth of all backgrounds an opportunity for a brighter future. First Tee currently operates at Twin Creeks Golf Course in Salinas.

The program has impacted over 120,000 participants throughout Monterey County.

The mission of the program is to deliver a targeted curriculum of golf and character development, life skills, academic support and career development. City manager Steve Adams was excited to see this new ownership change benefiting the youth in the city of King.

"“First Tee will be an ideal partner for the City of King because they will address the City’s priority on youth, as well as our goal to invest in upgrades to the City’s golf course and other facilities,” Adams said.

First Tee and the City are also working in partnership to plan and implement a number of future improvements to the King City Golf Course facilities to enhance the golf play experience for both adults and youth, as well as to increase marketing of the Golf Course to visitors.

The program will start operating the golf course on Nov. 1. Board member and King City resident David Gill was excited for this new venture for the non profit program.

"Our board is thrilled at the opportunity to become the next operator of the King City Golf Course, Gill said. "I believe First Tee is the perfect match for the future for all King City residents, the golf community, and especially for our local youth."

For more information about the program, visit here.