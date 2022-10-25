Water main break leads to Del Monte Avenue being shut down

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): A water main failure led to eastbound Del Monte Avenue and Palo Verde Avenue being closed for most of Monday morning.

Cal Am Water was on the scene and fixing the water main break.

The City tweeted out that eastbound Del Monte will continue to have the second travel lane closed at Palo Verde Avenue. The city also shared that eastbound Del Monte Avenue will be closed at 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured on to Sloat Avenue and Mark Thomas Drive / Mark Thomas Drive to Fairgrounds Road and Casa Verde Way to Del Monte Avenue.