Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 3:46 PM
Published 2:52 PM

Water main break leads to Del Monte Avenue being shut down

City of Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): A water main failure led to eastbound Del Monte Avenue and Palo Verde Avenue being closed for most of Monday morning.

Cal Am Water was on the scene and fixing the water main break.

The City tweeted out that eastbound Del Monte will continue to have the second travel lane closed at Palo Verde Avenue. The city also shared that eastbound Del Monte Avenue will be closed at 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured on to Sloat Avenue and Mark Thomas Drive / Mark Thomas Drive to Fairgrounds Road and Casa Verde Way to Del Monte Avenue.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content