One dead after Santa Cruz PD officer’s personal gun accidentally discharged

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Salinas Police announced that 20-year-old Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez was killed after a personal gun owned by a Santa Cruz Police Officer accidentally discharged on Friday night.

Officers said that they responded to a report of an accidental discharge of a firearm that resulted in a gunshot wound on the 1500 block of Antelope Drive around 5:45 p.m. Officers said they found Ferro-Sanchez was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso.

22-year-old Francisco Villicana was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. The both of them were transported to a local hospital with Ferro-Sanchez passing away from his injuries.

PHOTO TAKEN BY RICARDO TOVAR KION

Police did say that Villicana is a Santa Cruz Police Officer and was off-duty as he was preparing to clean his personally owned firearm.

Police said that Villicana was handling the firearm when he accidentally discharged a single round. Salinas Police responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

They are saying this is a tragic accident and the case will be forwarded to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office for their review.

We have reached out to Santa Cruz Police for a statement and awaiting to hear back.