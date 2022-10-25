One dead after Santa Cruz PD officer’s personal gun accidentally discharged, officer on administrative leave

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON 10/25/22 AT 5:12 PM PST: Santa Cruz Police released a statement saying that Francisco Villicana has been put on administrative leave following his personal gun discharging and killing a 20 year old man in Salinas on Friday night.

According to Santa Cruz Police, Villicana has been an officer for the department since Feb. 2022. Chief Bernie Escalante said that they will support the victim's family in anyway they can.

"“This tragic incident is devastating for everyone involved, and we acknowledge many people are grieving,” Escalante said. "Words cannot express the sorrow we feel for the family

and friends of Mr. Ferro-Sanchez."

ORGINAL STORY

Salinas Police announced that 20-year-old Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez was killed after a personal gun owned by a Santa Cruz Police Officer accidentally discharged on Friday night.

Officers said that they responded to a report of an accidental discharge of a firearm that resulted in a gunshot wound on the 1500 block of Antelope Drive around 5:45 p.m. Officers said they found Ferro-Sanchez was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso.

22-year-old Francisco Villicana was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. The both of them were transported to a local hospital with Ferro-Sanchez passing away from his injuries.

Police did say that Villicana is a Santa Cruz Police Officer and was off-duty as he was preparing to clean his personally owned firearm.

Police said that Villicana was handling the firearm when he accidentally discharged a single round. Salinas Police responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

They are saying this is a tragic accident and the case will be forwarded to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office for their review.

We have reached out to Santa Cruz Police for a statement and awaiting to hear back.