today at 12:20 PM
Published 11:49 AM

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake shakes up the Central Coast

USGS

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON 10/25/22 AT 12:11 P.M. : According to the USGS, the epicenter of the 5.1 earthquake was just south of Mt. Hamilton in San Jose.

The earthquake occurred on the Calaveras Fault and there was a 3.1 magnitude aftershock recorded at 11:47 a.m. according to the USGS.

So far, no severe damage has been reported.

ORGINAL STORY

A 5.1 Magnitude earthquake started about 12 miles east of San Jose. The shook was felt throughout the Central Coast.

This is an ongoing story.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

