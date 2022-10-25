5.1 Magnitude Earthquake shakes up the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON 10/25/22 AT 12:11 P.M. : According to the USGS, the epicenter of the 5.1 earthquake was just south of Mt. Hamilton in San Jose.

The earthquake occurred on the Calaveras Fault and there was a 3.1 magnitude aftershock recorded at 11:47 a.m. according to the USGS.

So far, no severe damage has been reported.

ORGINAL STORY

A 5.1 Magnitude earthquake started about 12 miles east of San Jose. The shook was felt throughout the Central Coast.

This is an ongoing story.