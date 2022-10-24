A look at the Monterey County measures on the ballot

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Election Day is around the corner on Nov. 8 and there are 14 measures on the ballot for voters to decide.

Here is what each measure is about and what it will it mean for your community.

Measure E- East Garrison Community Services District

This measure is about the East Garrison Community Services District. If it is passed, then the district would be able to elect residents of East Garrison who would govern the district instead of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors.

Measure G- Salinas City Elementary School District, School Repair and Improvement Bond

This measure is about the Salinas City Elementary School District trying to issue $74.5 million dollars in bonds with bond revenue fixing aging classrooms, replacing piping and update air-conditioning systems.

Measure H- Salinas City Elementary School, Student Safety and Security

This is another Salinas City Elementary School District measure. The District wants to issue $75,000,000 in bonds but the money will be going to improve school security. The money will be used to add additional fencing and updating security alarms. If passed, the measure will replace fire alarms and emergency systems at schools throughout the district.

Measure I- King City Tax Measure

This measure is aiming to increase the sales tax rate from 1% to 1.5% for 10 years. Revenue from this proposed tax increase will be dedicated to general services such as public safety and economic development efforts.

Measure J- City of Monterey, Marijuana Tax Measure

The city is trying to establish an 8% gross receipts tax on retail marijuana businesses and also a 2% gross receipts tax on testing laboratories with a 6% gross receipts from other marijuana businesses.

Measure K- Washington Union School District

This measure is regarding the Washington Union School District trying to modernize outdated classrooms and installing solar panels throughout schools in the district if the measure is passed.

Measure L- Sand City Improvement Measure

This is a similar measure to Measure I in King City. Measure L is trying to enhance roads, sidewalks and beach access in Sand City. If the measure gets passed there will be investment in community facilities. If the measure is passed then it will increase the transactions and use tax to 1.5 percent.

Measure M- Pacific Grove Cannabis Business Advisory Measure

The measure could allow the City Council to amend the Municipal Code and allow one location for the sale of marijuana. If passed, the location would not be closer than 1000 feet from any licensed daycare, youth center or schools.

Measure N- Pacific Grove Cannabis Business Tax

This measure proposes a 6 percent gross receipts tax for marijuana businesses. The revenue from the tax will go to general services.

Measure O- Pacific Grove City Councilmembers

This measure will change on how many councilmembers are up for election in Pacific Grove. If the measure passes, two councilmembers will be elected to four year terms and one will be elected to a single two year term beginning in 2024.

Measure P- City of Gonzales Tax Extension Measure

This measure is attempting to renew the temporary transactions and use tax of 1 percent for 20 years from 2044 to 2064. The tax revenue will be dedicated to general services for the city if it gets passed.

Measure R- Santa Rita Union School District

The Santa Rita Union School District Board of Trustees has placed Measure R on the ballot authorizing the $24.9 million bonds to try and remodel classrooms and enhance student security at schools across the district.

Measure X- Coalinga-Huron Join Unified School District

This measure was put on the ballot with Coalinga Huron Joint Unified School District trying to authorize a $39.2 million in bonds to modernize and upgrade classrooms in the district.

Measure Q- County of Monterey Childcare Partial Tax

This measure has to deal with child care in Monterey County. If the tax measure passes then it will establish an annual special parcel will add a tax worth 49 dollars on each parcel of real property in Monterey County, besides those with exemptions for 10 years. The revenue is suppose to generate $5.5 million that will be used to improve childcare in Monterey County.