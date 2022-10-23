NWS Monterey issues frost advisory until Monday morning

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): With temperatures expected to drop significantly on Sunday night, The National Weather Service Monterey has issued a frost advisory.

According to the NWS, the advisory will start at 11:00 p.m. and run until 9:00 a.m. on Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid 30s and as low as 29 degrees Fahrenheit in mainly inland valleys.

The advisory will be in the Salinas Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, Santa Cruz Mountains and mountains in San Benito County.

The National Weather Service advises that pets should be kept inside to stay warm and also covering sensitive outdoor vegetation.