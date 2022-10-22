Skip to Content
When We Were Young festival for Saturday canceled due to gusty winds

LAS VEGAS, NV (KION-TV) -- "When We Were Young" festival organizers have decided to cancel the Saturday leg of the large event due to a High Wind Warning in place for the venue in Las Vegas.

The organizers of the alternative rock festival said it was a decision that didn't come lightly.

"We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news."

Organizers said fans will receive a refund in "as little as 30 days to the original form of payment."

Additional dates for the festival are scheduled to continue as planned.

These include Sunday, October 23 and Saturday, October 29.

Major acts performing at the festival this year include My Chemical Romance and Paramore among others.

For more information and to read the full statement from the organizers click here

Victor Guzman

