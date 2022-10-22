Hollister Police patrols riverbed after multiple catalytic converter thefts reported

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- After a string of catalytic converter thefts in Hollister, police patrolled the riverbed this week in an effort to find evidence that could lead to a suspect.

Police said they specifically patrolled the riverbed because of its ease of access and that the suspect could have used it to move easily to the north and southern areas of the city.

Wednesday night, police said five catalytic converters were stolen off people's cars.

The patrols they engaged in along the riverbed didn't lead to an arrest or lead to the discovery of the missing catalytic converters, according to police, but it's one of the ways they're trying to prevent crime in the city.

Police said there's plans in the works for a catalytic converter engraving event to easily tie stolen converters to victims.

According to Governor Gavin Newsom, similar thefts have increased by 10 times since 2018.

Newsom signed two bills in response: One would force recyclers to keep records on who brings in catalytic converters and a second would require them to only be sold by those authorized to do so.