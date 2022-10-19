Skip to Content
Public safety power shutoffs could be happening in Monterey and San Benito Counties

Photo courtesy of MGN.
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): PG&E announced on Wednesday afternoon that public safety power outages could be taking place in Monterey and San Benito Counties on Sunday Oct. 23 and Monday Oct. 24.

These shutoffs are usually done for wildfire prevention in these areas. Specific addresses, maps and shutoff details will be available two days before the proposed shutoffs could take place.

To view if your address is effected by the proposed public safety power shutoff click here.

