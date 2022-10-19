Bird flu has been detected in San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): San Benito County announced that bird flu has been detected in wild birds and there are currently no active cases.

The San Benito Health and Human Services Agency warns residents of the potential risk of coming into close contact with a diseased or dead bird.

“It is best practice to never touch or handle birds who are deceased or exhibit signs of distress or illness,” said Dr. David Ghilarducci, San Benito County Interim Health Officer. “While severe cases of bird flu are possible in humans, we rarely see symptoms develop beyond those of the common cold.”

The CDC says the risk of bird flu to the general public's health is low as of now. The virus is transmitted through bodily fluids such as respiratory droplets, saliva, and feces.

San Benito County says the transmission can occur from bird to bird or indirectly through people, animals, or contaminated objects.

Some of the symptoms that people who come into contact with bird flu may experience are.

fever

cough

shortness of breath

conjunctivitis

headaches

muscle or body aches

diarrhea

If you are experiencing any symptoms within 10-days of exposure to an infected animal, call your health-care provider.

The county says that unusual or suspicious wild bird deaths should be reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Sick or dead domestic, pet, or collection birds immediately can be reported to The CDFA Sick Bird Hotline.