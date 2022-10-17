Salinas woman wins brand new car courtesy of American Cancer Society

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Last week, Virginia Mendoza's life forever changed thanks to a raffle done for the Relay for Life Event.

The Salinas resident won a brand new 2022 Honda HR-V, courtesy of Salinas Honda dealership. She won the car via a raffle she entered through the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life Event which took place in September.

Mendoza was one of thousands of Relay supporters who entered the raffle. Salinas Honda has helped support this event for 21 straight years by donating a car for the grand raffle prize.

The raffle helped raised $32,000 for the American Cancer Society. The Relay For Life Event raised $320,000 during the event in Oldtown Salinas back in September.