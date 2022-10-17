Ruben Flores jury reaches verdict in Kristen Smart trial

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): The jury for Ruben Flores, whose son is accused of killing former Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in May 1996 and who is being charged as an accessory to the crime, has reached a verdict according to KEYT.

The court will not announce the jury's decision until the decision for Paul Flores, Ruben's son has reached a verdict as well.

Both cases were tried simultaneously but each defendant has their own jury. Ruben Flores' jury had to restart deliberations days in after a juror was dismissed on Thursday for talking about the case with his priest, but handed down its decision on Monday.

Paul Flores was accused of killing Smart because he was reportedly the last one to see her alive after an off-campus party that spring.