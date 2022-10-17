Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): It has been 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake struck and changed the Bay Area forever.

The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was centered in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park in Santa Cruz County, approximately 10 miles northeast of Santa Cruz.

The earthquake occurred on a section of the San Andreas Fault System and was named for the nearby Loma Prieta Peak.

63 people died in the earthquake and over 3,000 people were injured. There was nearly $6 billion dollars in damage. The eastern span of the Bay Bridge collapsed and the Cypress Viaduct collapsed in Oakland.

The earthquake occurred during Game 3 of the 1989 World Series between the Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants. Candlestick Park shook but stood still. The series was postponed for 10 days until it resumed on Oct. 27.

It is a day forever in the hearts of many lived through it.