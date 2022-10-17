Hollister PD investigating shooting on Fourth Street, victim expected to survive

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 1400 block of Fourth Street on Sunday night.

Officers arrived at the scene around 5:13 p.m. They got to the scene and found that the victim of a shooting had been transported to Hazel Hopkins Hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers located and processed the shooting scene.

Officers said that the victim suffered a superficial gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

The victim was uncooperative with the investigation according to officers. Officers also contacted several other subjects related to the incident but said they were also uncooperative.

If anyone has information about the incident you are asked to contact Hollister Police.